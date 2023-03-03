‘police-are-stonewalling-us’:-family-of-utah-man-killed-in-parking-lot-during-traffic-stop-calls-death-a-‘brutal-murder’

The family of a Utah man who was shot to death by police in a post office parking lot is accusing the city of stonewalling and refusing to answer their questions.

Chase Linde Allan, 25, was killed by police on Wednesday in Farmington, Utah, about 16 miles north of Salt Lake City. According to a statement released to local news stations on Thursday from Allan’s family, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a local post office.

The family called Allan’s death a brutal murder, expressing skepticism about the police’s version of events.

“We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now,” the statement says. “Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived.”

In the statement, the family says it has not gotten any meaningful information from local authorities.

“Police are stonewalling us,” the statement says. “Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation.”

Related Coverage:

The statement describes Allan as someone with a “shy and quiet demeanor” who made friends easily. The family says Allan had been studying law recently and was a “patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty” in his community.

“Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin,” the statement adds. “We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.”

More from Law&Crime: Family members demand justice in deadly police shooting of man experiencing mental health crisis

The Farmington Police Department issued a statement on Thursday with its version of the events that led to Allan’s death.

“On March 1, 2023, at about 3:22 pm, a Farmington Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle,” the statement says, noting the address of the stop and that Allen “was the only occupant” of the vehicle.

“During the stop, the driver became non-compliant with the initial officer,” the statement says.

According to the police, the initial officer called for backup. Things then escalated quickly.

“During the confrontation, the initial officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, which the driver refused,” the statement says. “During an attempt to remove the driver from the vehicle, shots were fired, and the driver was injured. The driver was removed from the vehicle, and medical aid was rendered by officers on scene.”

Allan was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

The statement adds that an investigation is underway, and five police officers have been placed on administrative leave. None of the officers were injured, and Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen told KSL there was no chase before the incident.

Farmington police did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment on the family’s statement.

Read the full statement from Allen’s family, via KSL:

Chase Linde Allan was a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need. He attended school in Davis County at Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. Although he had a shy and quiet demeanor, he was able to make quick friends who cared about Chase deeply and will remember him fondly. Chase graduated from Davis High School in 2016 where he played soccer earning varsity letters and at the Real Salt Lake Academy. Chase would then pursue higher education and went on to play soccer at UC Davis and Utah State University. He was 25 years old and had graduated from Utah State University. He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need. He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community. The devastating and tragic death of Chase Linde Allan quite literally hits home as his young life was taken from him on Wednesday March 1st, 2023, in the parking lot of our local Farmington City Post Office. Chase was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, peer, teammate, student, and neighbor amongst many other important roles he played within our community. We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived. Police are stonewalling us. Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington. Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin. We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.

The post ‘Police are stonewalling us’: Family of Utah man killed in parking lot during traffic stop calls death a ‘brutal murder’ first appeared on Law & Crime.

Vito Califano