Police investigate motives of student who killed his teacher

by pappa2200
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
police-investigate-motives-of-student-who-killed-his-teacher


A 16-year-old student was in custody on Wednesday afternoon after stabbing his Spanish teacher in class at Saint Thomas d’Aquin high school. The case is being treated as murder.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Police investigate motives of student who killed his teacher

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: