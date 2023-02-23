Police investigate motives of student who killed his teacher by pappa2200 23 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 A 16-year-old student was in custody on Wednesday afternoon after stabbing his Spanish teacher in class at Saint Thomas d’Aquin high school. The case is being treated as murder. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Police investigate motives of student who killed his teacher” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Police investigate motives of student who killed his teacher”