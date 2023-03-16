police-looking-for-witnesses-after-collision-on-county-road-20

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding witnesses who are believed to have seen a crash that took place on County Road 20.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on March 7 at the entrance to Old Farm Apartments and involved two dark-colored SUVs (seen on the left side of the photo).

Deputies are hoping to speak to the occupants of a gray SUV and a white Toyota Solara with a tan top that were right behind the SUVs when the crash took place.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehidle is asked to contact Lt. Casey Lehman at 574-891-2372.

