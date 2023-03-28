police:-man-found-dead-in-house-fire-a-homicide-victim,-fire-ruled-arson

A 65-year-old man who died in a house fire appears to be the victim of a homicide.

That’s the word from the Benton Township Police Department.

First responders were called on the morning of Saturday, March 11, to a home in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue on reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found an Wendell Hill, unconscious, inside.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire has been ruled arson.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

valipomponi