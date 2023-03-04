polluted-sea-spray-contaminates-imperial-beach-air-supply

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – A recent study by UCSD revealed viruses and bacteria in the contaminated Imperial Beach ocean water are making way into the region’s air through sea spray.

This means that the region’s residents are forced to face pollution in the water, on the land, and in the air they breath.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Imperial Beach, where the ocean has been off limits intermittently for years due to sewage contamination.

Vito Califano