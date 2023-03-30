Port Of LA Takes Step Toward Allowing Scrap Metal Recycling Facility To Keep Running

The Port of Los Angeles has taken an early step toward allowing a scrap metal recycling facility to continue operating.

Port officials released a notice of preparation/initial study on Thursday, March 30, of a draft subsequent environmental impact report to amend an existing permit to allow for the facility’s continued operation.

An amendment to permit No. 750 will be considered as it relates to the port-certified 1996 Hugo Neu-Proler lease renewal EIR for SA Recycling. The primary objective of the proposed amendment is to allow for an additional 10 years of continued operation of the SA Recycling project — without any changes in the use or scope of the facility’s current operations.

Hugo Neu-Proler operated scrap metal recycling, processing and export operations at the Port of Los Angeles from 1962 to 2007, when it was purchased by SA Recycling, according to a statement from port officials.

The notice of preparation/initial study is available for review at the port’s website. The purpose of the study is to garner feedback from the community, which helps identify any potential environmental impacts and suggest possible alternatives for the project that can be incorporated into the subsequent EIR to reduce potential impacts, as required under state law.

The Port of Los Angeles will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the study at 5 p.m. April 11. No registration is required and simultaneous Spanish translation services will be provided.

Comment letters may be emailed to ceqacomments@portla.org, with “SA Recycling Amendment to Permit No. 750 Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail during the 30-day public review period through April 28, and sent to: Christopher Cannon, director of Environmental Management, Los Angeles Harbor Department, 425 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro, CA 90731.

City News Service City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories. Contact the City News Service newsroom at 310-481-0404 or news@socalnews.com.

pappa2200