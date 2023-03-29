potawatomi-zoo-opening-for-season-on-friday

The Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season on March 31, 2023. Regular hours are 10 am to 5 pm daily. During the summer, June 1 to August 31, the Zoo is open from 10 am to 8 pm. The season ends October 31, 2023.

Two of the Zoo’s popular attractions, the Potawatomi Zoo Express Train, and Endangered Species Carousel, will be open during the 2023 season.

This year, giraffe feeding will be one of the Zoo’s daily scheduled attractions.

Visitors will be able to purchase attraction tickets good for the train or carousel or 2 large pieces of lettuce. During the giraffe feeding times, people can go to the giraffe deck and wait for Wyatt, Seymour, Maximus, or Kellan to eat their piece of lettuce.

The Zoo is planning to welcome some new animals and species this year. Although details are usually kept quiet until the animals have arrived, the Zoo has been open about its plans to open a new lion habitat this year.

The Zoo will be working on some smaller construction projects this spring, as well as continuing to construct a new concessions facility and bear habitat. Both are scheduled to open in 2024.

Although the Zoo originally planned to bring in black bears, the current plan is to have spectacled bears, also known as Andean bears, in the new habitat.

As it does each year, the Zoo will host a series of events this year including Eat and Drink at the Zoo on May 20, Children’s Day on June 14, Brew at the Zoo on September 30, Zoo Boo on October 20-22, and the Gift of Lights, beginning November 24. Event details can be found on the Zoo’s website.

For more information about new animals, Education programs, construction projects, special events, or to become a member, please see potawatomizoo.org, or check the Zoo’s social media pages for the most up-to-date details.

