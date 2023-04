The Potawatomi Zoo opened for their 2023 season over the weekend.

The zoo, which now features giraffe feeding and has new habitats under construction, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those hours will extend to 8 p.m. on June 1.

Regular admission is $12 for adults, and $10 for children aged 3 to 14 and seniors.

