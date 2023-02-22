power-outage-hits-thousands-of-homes-in-lincoln-park,-logan-heights,-mountain-view

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A power outage cut electrical service to thousands of homes and businesses today in the Lincoln Park, Logan Heights and Mountain View communities, authorities reported.

The blackout began shortly after 4 p.m., leaving 6,433 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, according to the utility company.

Repair crews were expected to have all the affected addresses back in service by early evening, SDG&E advised.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.

Vito Califano