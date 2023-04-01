power-outages-due-to-friday’s-storm,-winds-to-kick-up-on-saturday

The threat of severe weather became reality for Michiana as multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Tornado Watches and Tornado Warnings were issued for a wide portion of the listening area on Friday night, March 31. The heavy thunderstorms were accompanied by wind gusts topping 60 mph and hail, in spots, as large as silver dollars.

By late Friday night, several utilities reported thousands of people without power.

Indiana Michigan Power reported more than 1,800 outages.

Midwest Energy & Communications reported more than 770 outages.

NIPSCO reported more than 16,000 outages.

Saturday is a whole different mess, falling temperatures, rain, snow and windy. Wind gusts Saturday afternoon could near 50 mph. Sunday is the complete opposite, a nice sunny day with highs in the mid-50s. Next week more showers and thunderstorms to start the week. Temps will reach into the 60s.

Your ABC 57 First Warning Neighborhood Weather Center Forecast:

Saturday: Rain/snow showers. Windy. Temperatures falling from 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 55.



Monday: PM rain. High 62.

valipomponi