prabhas-starring-‘adipurush’:-director-om-raut-reveals-details-of-epic-‘ramayana’-adaptation-(exclusive)

“Adipurush,” starring Prabhas (the “Baahubali” films), is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2022. It is directed by Om Raut, who directed Ajay Devgn-starring “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” the biggest Indian box office hit of 2020 with $50 million. “Adipurush” is Raut’s take on Indian mythological epic “Ramayana,” which has been adapted for […]

