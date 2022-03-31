pregnancy-progress!-bre-tiesi’s-bump-pics-ahead-of-1st-baby-with-nick-cannon

Bre Tiesi is bumping along! The model has given many glimpses of her budding belly since announcing in January that she and Nick Cannon are expecting their first child together.

The Los Angeles native, 30, revealed her baby-to-be’s sex at a party with the Masked Singer host, 41, at the time. The pair used blue confetti to tell guests that they have a son on the way.

The Drumline star is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 9 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died in December 2021 at 5 months.

The All That alum confirmed Tiesi’s pregnancy news on a January episode of The Nick Cannon Show.

“When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the actor told his audience of baby No. 8, gushing about what a “great space” he and Tiesi were in. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

In an Instagram post, Tieisi wrote, “My son. Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could. You are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you. May you always know, little one, that you were wished for, longed for and will forever be loved, my son.”

The expectant star concluded, “I don’t know who you will be, but I know you will be my everything. So thankful for all my friends and loved ones who celebrated you.”

While Cannon was vocal about his celibacy journey ahead of their baby reveal, the former Nickelodeon star clarified that he and Tiesi conceived their son prior to his decision to abstain from sex.

“That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then,” the Wild ‘N Out host explained on his show at the time. “I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this]. I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this.”

The comedian added that he was “not counting out” more children in the future, saying, “I just want to have as many children as I can … provide for and be a good father too. I want to be the best father that I could possibly be.”

Keep scrolling to see the baby bump updates that Tiesi has been posting while wearing athleisure, pajamas and more.