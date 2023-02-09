Presented By Live Nation: M.I.A. Confirmed As Latest Headliner For The Incredible Wireless Festival

British rapper M.I.A. won’t be missing in action this March as the hip-hop artist is the latest addition to the superb line up set to descend on the capital for the Abu Dhabi edition of one of the UK’s biggest urban music festivals, Wireless. Taking place at the magnificent Etihad Park, Yas Island on March 11th, the global superstar will be joining a growing list of sensational musical acts that includes Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and Young Stunners. Tickets are already on sale, make sure you snap up yours before they’re gone.

The London born female icon will be bringing her unique lyrical genius with her as she lights up the stage of this unrivalled music festival. Immersed in music from a young age, Mathangi Arulpragasam, who goes by the stage name M.I.A. started out as a visual artist, filmmaker, and designer in 2000, and began her recording career in 2002, truly bursting onto the scene with her 2007 release of the track “Paper Planes”. Consistently setting the pace for culture, M.I.A. exists in a constant state of change reflective of her own insatiable creativity, acute internal compass, and a perennial place ahead of the curve socially, aesthetically, and musically.

Fans can look forward to an eclectic mix of alternative, dance, electronic, hip hop and world music with electric instruments and samples when M.I.A. takes to the Wireless stage. The multi-award-winning artist, who has collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne throughout her illustrious career, will be performing an array of her smash-hits including “Bad Girls”, “Borders”, “XXXO”, and “Paper Planes” as part of her unmissable set list. Guests will also be treated to a taste of her most recent album “Mata” featuring the singles “Babylon”, “The One”, and “Popular”.

Adding to the exciting announcement of M.I.A.’s inclusion at the groundbreaking festival, another iconic female American rapper, songwriter, and singer, Raja Kumari, has also been confirmed to bring her powerful vocals to the Wireless stage. Best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party, and Fall Out Boy, fans of the Californian born artist can expect to be treated to her extensive array of widely praised singles including “N.R.I.”, “City Slums”, “Shook”, “Roots”, and much more. To top off the recent additions to this unmissable festival, $kinny, Dizzytooskinny, Dafencii, and Casa Vince have all also joined the line up to bolster this already star-studded selection of musical virtuosos. Completing the festival of musical mastery, festivalgoers will be treated to sounds by DJ Nico, and DJ Liutik, to top off all the excitement.

Proudly brought to you by Live Nation and boasting the most superb line up of international, regional, and local musical talents, Wireless Festival is set to be the biggest thing on the Abu Dhabi music scene calendar. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Wireless Festival and make sure you grab your tickets that are on sale now by heading over to www.wirelessfestival.me. For more information visit www.wirelessfestival.me or check out @wirelessfestme on Instagram.

