‘Pretty cooked’: Sydney man surfs 525 waves over 30 hours to break world record at Cronulla

17 Marzo 2023
Former pro-surfer Blake Johnston had raised $215,530 for charity when he passed the 30 hour, 11 minute mark over about 525 waves – and he’s aiming for 40.

