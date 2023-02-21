Price caps cloud Viva Energy’s Geelong gas terminal plans by valipomponi 21 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Viva Energy needs clarity about the extent of the government’s new pricing rules before it can make a final call on Victoria’s first LNG import terminal. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Price caps cloud Viva Energy’s Geelong gas terminal plans” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Price caps cloud Viva Energy’s Geelong gas terminal plans”