Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes history at Mardi Gras

by Ufficio Stampa
25 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
prime-minister-anthony-albanese-makes-history-at-mardi-gras


About 12,000 people walked, danced and rode down Oxford Street in front of hundreds of thousands of revellers as Mardi Gras makes a stunning homecoming.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes history at Mardi Gras

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: