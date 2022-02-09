prince-charles-is-‘over-the-moon’-queen-elizabeth-confirmed-camilla’s-title

A pleasant development. Prince Charles is thrilled that Queen Elizabeth II confirmed her hopes for Duchess Camilla‘s future title, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Charles is over the moon that his mother has given her seal of approval,” the source says of the Prince of Wales, 73. “It’s a dream come true.”

While celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, the sovereign, 95, opened up about her wishes for the future of the monarchy in the U.K. “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the royal wrote in a statement released on Saturday, February 5. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Buckingham Palace had never previously confirmed what the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, would be called when her husband takes the throne. At the time of the couple’s engagement, the palace noted that Camilla “should use” the title HRH The Princess Consort following Charles’ accession.

Though the queen consented to the duo’s 2005 marriage, some royal watchers couldn’t forget that the prince had an affair with Camilla while he was still married to the late Princess Diana. The controversy made headlines again in 2020 when season 4 of The Crown depicted the dissolution of Charles’ marriage to the humanitarian, who died at age 36 in a 1997 car crash.

“Camilla had to work twice has hard as any other royal to gain popularity and shed her reputation as the wicked stepmother — the woman who stole Charles from Diana,” the insider adds.

Last year, Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, confessed that even he didn’t know what title his mother would use after his stepfather becomes king. “I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called queen,” the writer, 46, told The Times in April 2021. “That hasn’t been decided.”

After the queen announced her wishes about Camilla’s title, Charles and his wife released their own statement congratulating Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorates her 70 years on the throne.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year,” the twosome said in a statement. “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

For more on Charles’ reaction to his mother’s announcement, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.