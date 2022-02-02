prince-william,-duchess-kate’s-taj-mahal-pic-was-a-‘last-minute-decision’

Opening up the vault. Princess Diana was photographed millions of times, but now some of her most famous pictures are on display.

Photographer Anwar Hussein chronicled Diana’s journey from 1980 up until her death in 1997 at the age of 37. Today, 140 of his images are featured in Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, a walk-through experience that is paired with exclusive, never-heard-before stories from Hussein, 83.

On the Wednesday, February 2, episode of “Royally Us,” Us Weekly sat down with Hussein’s sons, Samir and Zak Hussein, who are also royal photographers, and they explained why, as a family, they wanted to tell the story of Diana’s life through pictures.

“It’s been nearly two years in the making and we, as a family, felt it was kind of the right time to share some of our favorite pictures and stories behind them,” Zak explained to Us. “It’s the first time all of our pictures have been displayed side-by-side.”

The exhibition shows tender moments between Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, along with iconic modern photographs such as Duchess Kate and William, 39, at the Taj Mahal in 2016. The photograph mirrored the late Princess of Wales’ solo shot in front of the famous Indian monument in 1992.

“The photo of William and Kate, we didn’t actually know if they were gonna do it or not. We were told that they might do it, but, you know, it was ultimately up to them,” Zak explained to Us. “They weren’t asked to do it by anyone and it was a case of them making a decision at the the last minute, whether they were gonna sit on that bench. I was there poised up ready to take the picture, but not knowing if it was gonna happen, but of course they did and it was — it was just a really special moment.”

He continued, “It’s such a historical picture and in the back of your mind, you’re photographing it thinking, ‘Wow, this is a real special moment.’ And also, not only that, but knowing that my dad had done, you know, the same picture with William’s mother, Diana, as well on the same bench. So it was one of those kind of great moments and it’s just so nice to share that in the exhibition as well.”

Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access is currently open in Los Angeles and Chicago, with plans to come to New York City. For information and to reserve tickets, visit princessdianaexhibit.com. Use promo code DIANA10OFF for 10% off tickets.