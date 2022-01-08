princess-eugenie-and-jack-brooksbank’s-relationship-timeline

A royal happily ever after! After more than a decade together, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank remain as in love as ever.

Following a lengthy long-distance romance, Brooksbank got down on bended knee in front of the princess during a joint trip to Nicaragua in January 2018.

“The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen,” Eugenie recalled via an interview posted via the royal family’s YouTube page at the time. “I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon.”

Eugenie noted at the time that her love’s proposal came as a “complete surprise” in a “perfect moment.”

The couple’s romance — they began dating seven years before their romantic engagement — had continued to develop over the years before getting married.

“My first conversation is often with my mum [Sarah Ferguson], saying, ‘Good morning, what are you doing today?’ Or it’s with my boyfriend, Jack,” Eugenie recalled to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2016, even noting their joint nightly television viewing plans. “When I’m with Jack, we watch The Walking Dead, which we’re obsessed with. Maybe Game of Thrones is our next thing.”

Several months after Brooksbank proposed with a delicate pink bauble, the pair’s royal October 2018 wedding was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” the Anti-Slavery Collective cofounder wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside the duo’s official wedding portraits.

Three years later, the royal couple welcomed their first child after announcing in September 2020 that they were expecting.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. ,” the Hauserwirth director captioned a February 2021 Instagram snap of the family of three. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you. … Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Following August’s birth, the former bar manager made headlines after he was spotted on a yacht with several women in bikinis without his wife.

“He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job,” Eugenie’s mother, the Duchess of York, told BBC One’s The One Show in August 2021, defending her son-in-law. “And so, I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

The Her Heart for a Compass author continued: “Jack … is a man of such integrity. He’s just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond actually. He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband and he’s never at front of house. He always likes to be at the back.”

Scroll below to relive the couple’s fairytale romance through the years: