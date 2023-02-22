Cristian Nardi CEO privacygarantita.it the company with the most accredited reputation for removing news from the web.

Performance marketing has disrupted the current digital ad space. It’s no longer a buzzword, it has been the reality we are living. Finding a performance marketing agency partner is no easy job. There are many variables that go into making such a decision. The most important ones are the team understanding of performance marketing, media attribution and modern performance strategies in addition to having the vertical or business model experience and case studies. Although many of the performance tactics, channels and practices look familiar, including SEM, PPC, the overall methodology and technology needed to be effective can different.

What is a Performance Marketing?

It is a type of online advertising that can be measured and evaluated in real-time and affiliates or partners are paid based on performance. Businesses evaluate and pay for ads based on the outcome whether its user growth or revenue. The key here and perhaps the most essential part of performance marketing is that advertisers and businesses have the ability to track and measure their ads back to the dollar. This leads to higher ROI, lower risk, and faster execution.

How to Choose A Performance Marketing Agency?

Industry experience: An agency that can deliver for consumer or eCommerce is different from an agency that can deliver for Pharma? Pharma ads have rules, regulations and strategies of their own that are separate from eCommerce.

Performance creative capabilities: today's ad performance is more dependent on the creative itself than the breakdown of the ads and media buying. Accordingly to Google 70% of an ad performance is dependent on the creative and not the targeting strategy.

Analytics and attribution: If you ran a digital ad perform, you probably know that attribution is a huge pain even in today's world with all the technology we have, attribution is still a challenge for most marketers. Choose the agency that have the experience and expertise to deliver on campaign and creative attribution and ideally provide you with a dashboard to monitor your ad performance.

It's all about the people: One expert can make all the difference in a performance campaign. Agency often talk the big talk and show their sales people early on but what matters are the experts that will be driving the account day to day. Make sure you meet and vet them properly.

Top 36 Performance Marketing Agencies in 2023:

Description: NoGood is one of the most reputable performance marketing agencies in the US. They are the pioneers of the performance branding and performance creative methodology which combines the science of performance and the art of creative under one roof. They were voted one of the top performance and growth agencies in the US by the TechCrunch community. Some of their clients include TikTok, Nike & P&G among many others. NoGood was founded by proven growth leads, engineers, and data specialists from Silicon Valley and New York City. Looking at their roaster of clients and case studies, it’s fair to say that NoGood has saved millions of dollars for their clients. They also seem to work with startups. Some of their startup clients include Ghostery, Invisibly, JVN and Aimi.

You can see some case studies and examples of NoGood’s work on their results page.

Year Founded: 2017

Team Size: 50+

Offices: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami

Services: Performance Marketing, Paid Social, Paid Search, Creative Studio

Clients: Nike, Microsoft, Steer, P&G, TikTok

Case Studies: Invisibly, Bytedance

Budget: $10,000+



Description: Papertoaster has helped businesses grow through a unique blend of insights, tactics, and strategies. This includes strong capabilities in the following areas, branding, design, fundraising, networking, etc. Their team is made up of experts including performance marketers, data scientists, engineers, and they are committed to helping businesses grow and scale exponentially.

Year Founded: 2012

Team Size: 4-9

Offices: Singapore

Services: Growth Hacking, SME, Influencer Marketing

Clients: JomPow, LifeStak, Qiscus

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $2,000+



Description: This agency has expertise in all major performance marketing channels. Traktor focuses on what’s best for each client’s unique needs and helps them prioritize the areas that will produce the best results. They believe marketing is a science and deploy the right tactics to deliver growth for businesses.

Year Founded: 2018

Team Size: 12+

Offices: San Paulo

Services: Performance Marketing, SEM, CRO

Clients: Fretefy, Troc, peerfect

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $2,000+

Description: GoTo Marketers is an agency that is dedicated to achieving a wide range of marketing goals. Founded in 2011, GoTo Marketers takes the time to understand what drives your business and takes the necessary actions to create results. As a full-service agency, GoTo Marketers has expertise in all major digital channels including lead generation, PPC, SEO, and social media.

Year Founded: 2011

Team Size: 10+

Services: Marketing Automation, SEO, Lead Generation

Clients: Cloto, Navvia, Actian

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $2,000+

Description: As a full-service digital marketing agency, WebFX creates solutions that drive results. Using a combination of custom strategies and ROI, the agency has provided business growth for many organizations across multiple marketing channels including SEO, PPC management, lead generation. They have unprecedented client retention (over 90%) and continue to be a leader amongst performance marketing agencies.

Year Founded: 1996

Team Size: 300+

Services: Social Media Marketing, Website Development, SEO

Clients: Cleveland Brothers, U.S. Department of Defense, Comcast

Case Study: https://www.webfx.com/portfolio/case-studies/reynolds.html

Budget: $5,000+



Description: Kobe Digital is an agency that focuses on performance and profitability for its clients. Kobe Digital understands the millennial generation and helps clients successfully reach this specific target demographic. Using performance marketing and leveraging data, Kobe Digital maximizes client ROI by improving performance on targeted campaigns and ad spending.

Year Founded: 2016

Team Size: 20+

Services: Digital Marketing, SEM, Web Design

Clients: Fox Rent a Car, Glassman Media, Shoe Source inc.

Case Study: https://www.kobedigital.com/case-studies/beyond-vision-music-foundation/

Budget: $5,000+



Description: Lockhern Digital understands hiring an agency can be costly and ambiguous. The agency approaches things differently by acting as a client partner, rather than just another agency. The agency believes that collaboration is key and it’s possible to achieve more when both parties have skin in the game. Lockhern Digital manages all clients’ Search Engine Marketing needs from soup to nuts. This includes all Google and Bing ads management, Google shopping, programmatic, remarketing, Youtube, and Amazon search.

Year Founded: 2019

Team Size: 10+

Services: SEM, Paid Search, Paid Social

Clients: SuperBreakers, OpenBlooms, DotcomWeavers

Case Study: https://www.lockherndigital.com/case-studies

Budget: $2,500+



Description: Ignite Visibility is considered one of the top agencies in SEO, paid media, and CRO. The agency believes in customer satisfaction and building strong relationships with their customers. Staying true to this value has helped the agency deliver on performance marketing for over 150 clients. The clients range from Tony Robbins to Forbes.

Year Founded: 2012

Team Size: 110+

Services: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Paid Media

Clients: Tony Robbins, WeddingWire, Uberall

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $8,000+

Description: Right Side Up is an agency that has expertise across multiple online and offline marketing services including paid ads, conversion optimization, podcast advertising, SEO, and many others. Their talented team of performance marketers seamlessly plug into existing businesses of all sizes and help these companies reach high-levels of growth. Right Side Up has a strong belief that great performance comes from exceptional marketers and teams.

Year Founded: 2016

Team Size: 60+

Services: Marketing Strategy, CRO, Product Marketing

Clients: Sephora, Stitch, Crunchbase

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $5,000+



Description: This agency is results-oriented and believes that consistently achieving goals and objectives is the key to strong relationships with clients. Disruptive provides expertise in three key areas: Google and Facebook ads, analytics, and site experience.

Year Founded: 2012

Team Size: 140+

Services: Paid Search Advertising, CRO, Retargeting Campaigns

Clients: Guitar Center, Columbia Southern University, Fandango

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $10,000+



Description: PBJ marketing values personalized services. Their teams are distributed to give organizations a one-to-one experience and produce maximum results. Before negotiating with clients, they analyze the industry and business goals to determine if they can deliver the desired objectives. A mix of analytics, performance marketing, and audience-centric strategy is the key to their services. All of this is backed up by evidence for their clients as well.

Year Founded: 2012

Team Size: 20+

Services: Web Design & Development, SEO, SEM

Clients: Yale Medicine, Teads.TV, Chegg

Case Study: https://pbjmarketing.com/our-clients/success-stories/yalemedicine-com/

Budget: $5,000+



Description: Path Interactive brings a unique approach to performance marketing through deep media expertise for both traditional and digital. Forming long-term relationships with clients, the agency executes a holistic approach in media campaigns, strategy, and solutions.

Year Founded: 2005

Team Size: 100+

Services: Digital Marketing, SEM, Data Management

Clients: CityMD, WWE shop, Pace University

Case Study: https://www.pathinteractive.com/client/world-wrestling-entertainment/

Budget: $10,000+



Description: Seven Atoms understands the competitive landscape of performance marketing and that delivering a highly customized process or framework is vital to success. The agency’s solutions continue to have a positive effect on companies across a variety of industries ranging from Technology and SaaS to B2B Services and Consumer eCommerce.

Year Founded: 2013

Team Size: 10+

Services: Inbound Marketing Services, Content Marketing, SEM

Clients: CustomSoftware Lab, earHero, SafeBackup

Case Study: https://www.sevenatoms.com/adwords-paid-saas-marketing-case-study

Budget: $10,000+

Description: Level Up Digital provides end-to-end performance marketing services through their growth-driven methodology. This methodology includes research, implementation, testing, and effective campaign management. One of their clients, IdeaScale, reported top-line lead growth above 10% due to this agency’s performance marketing efforts.

Year Founded: 2017

Team Size: 10+

Services: PPC Marketing, Paid Search Marketing, SEM

Clients: American Bar Association, Quimbee, IdeaScale

Case Study: https://www.levelup-digital.com/work/quimbee-project

Budget: $10,000+



Description: Compared to other performance marketing agencies, Best PPC works primarily with mid-size businesses. However, it has the experience and knowledge to execute for organizations of any size. Though a smaller agency, Best PPC has expert consultants in data analysis and performance marketing to optimize for maximum ROI, total revenue, and lead generation.

Year Founded: 2012

Team Size: 10+

Services: PPC Consulting : Google,Bing, FB

Clients: CourseStorm, Agruss Law Firm, SellerCrowd

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $5,000+

Description: As a performance marketing agency, JumpFly has provided exclusive service in PPC management for the last 15 years. They do not claim to be experts in other areas or wear many hats as an agency, which creates true transparency between them and their clients. They are a small group of 35 dedicated experts focused on helping businesses achieve the ultimate return on their PPC investment.

Year Founded: 2003

Team Size: 60+

Services: SEO Management, Google Ads, Digital Marketing Solutions

Clients: Lana furniture, ReMax, ShadeSaver

Case Study: https://www.jumpfly.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/JumpFly-Case-Study-BatteryMart.pdf

Budget: $5,000+

Description: Since 1997, Straight North has helped in business visibility, SEO organic search, and lead generation. To date, they have validated over a million leads and customized a mix of performance marketing solutions to move the needle for organizations. Their clientele industries range from industrial and aviation to education and finance.

Year Founded: 1997

Team Size: 90+

Services: SEO, CRO, Email Marketing

Clients: Chicago Bears, Harvard University, AutoDesk

Case Study: https://www.straightnorth.com/case-studies/seo/premiere-works/

Budget: $5,000+

Description: This agency has a team of dedicated experts in PPC accounts and consistently strives for success with their clients. Circus PPC specializes in display ads, Facebook ads, search ads, and many other solutions. They offer direct PPC expertise that helps develop an individualized strategy for every client and addresses clients’ key objectives.

Year Founded: 2009

Team Size: 10+

Services: PPC , eCommerce, CPC

Clients: Kiddies Kingdom, Super Casino, Freedom Finance

Case Study: https://circusppc.com/case-study/kiddies-kingdom/

Budget: $10,000+



Description: Directive provides performance marketing services primarily for B2B and enterprise businesses. Client results include over 80% more leads, over 100% more traffic, etc. The success Directive helps clients achieve is a result of rapid execution, communication, analytics, and a dedicated team of experts.

Year Founded: 2014

Team Size: 50+

Services: SEO, PPC, Social Media Marketing

Clients: Allstate Insurance, Samsung, Cisco

Case Study: https://directiveconsulting.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Case_Study_Matillion.pdf

Budget: $10,000+

Description: This agency understands results are everything and creating meaningful business value is key. WebMechanix delivers unique performance marketing tactics and meaningful metrics to help organizations. Whether it’s creating monthly incremental wins or exceeding client needs for lasting business impact, the agency is committed to pushing the needle for clients.

Year Founded: 2009

Team Size: 60+

Services: SEO, Social Media Marketing, CRO

Clients: HubSpot, Trinity University, Matrax

Case Study: https://www.webmechanix.com/resources/case-studies/nonprofit-facebook-messenger-ads

Budget: $10,000+

Description: Providing an all-encompassing performance marketing approach, SocialSEO understands the current digital landscape and drives instant results. The agency has worked in a variety of industries including environmental, manufacturing, healthcare, and has helped them increase visibility, grow customer base, and drive sales.

Year Founded: 1996

Team Size: 100+

Services: Social Media Management, SEM/PPC, SEO

Clients: Jaguar, The CE Shop, Cadillac

Case Study: https://www.socialseo.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Vacation-Rental-Marketing-Hospitality-Marketing-Case-Study-16-1.pdf

Budget: $5,000+

Description: This agency has unlocked exceptional client results such as increasing traffic by over 500%. Through performance marketing and exceptional customer service, the agency converts and builds a great foundation for businesses. They consider themselves an extension of their clients and build a personal as well as a professional relationship with them.

Year Founded: 2004

Team Size: 130+

Services: Web Design, SEO, Social Media Marketing

Clients: Max Mechanical, Superior Plastics, First Baptist Church

Case Study: https://thriveagency.com/portfolio/coach-specialists-of-texas/

Budget: $5,000+

Description: Driven by their deep knowledge of the customer lifecycle, SEO Brand works relentlessly to understand the client business model. They work with both B2B and B2C clients in a variety of industries. Through strategies that include digital channels, performance marketing, and SEO techniques, the agency drives the right kind of traffic for any organization.

Year Founded: 2004

Team Size: 30+

Services: SEO, SEM/PPC, Web Design & Development

Clients: Uniden, Ritz-Carlton, Beyond Diet

Case Study: https://www.seobrand.com/portfolio-items/global-engagement-center-us-state-department/

Budget: $5,000+

Description: As an agency, Top Spot specializes in B2B and industrial manufacturing companies. To help companies in this space succeed, the agency values transparency, accountability, consistency, and delivering results. Services include web services and performance marketing.

Year Founded: 2003

Team Size: 130+

Services: Industrial Internent Marketing, SEO, PPC

Clients: Metal Coatings, Pollution Systems, Stainless Drains

Case Study: https://www.topspot.com/portfolio/#atlas-pressed-metals

Budget: $5,000+

Description: Formerly known as CPC strategy, this agency is an expert in retail search and specializes in performance marketing for digital channels like Google, Facebook, and Amazon. It focuses on efficiency for clients through positive return on ad spend and a consistent increase in sales. Clients include Sears, Payless, Bowflex to name a few.

Year Founded: 2007

Team Size: 690+

Services: Email Marketing, Search/Social, CRM

Clients: Invicta Stores, Bob’s Watches, School Outlet

Case Study: https://tinuiti.com/case-study/ims-case-study-elf/

Budget: $5,000+



Description: This agency works with high-end luxury brands in the fashion and e-commerce space. The team at SkyDiamond Elite fully understands this unique market and delivers on the nuances that help brands stand out. Their ability to drive a strong narrative and execute customized digital campaigns has led to over $580 million in online revenue for high-end brands.

Year Founded: 2007

Team Size: 10+

Services: Fashion & Luxury eCommerce, Customer Acquisition, eCommerce Optimization

Clients: Prive Revaux, Naked Cashmere, Mother Denim

Case Study: https://www.skydiamondelite.com/portfolio/

Budget: $5,000+



Description: Obility works exclusively with B2B tech companies. B2B performance marketing requires a certain level of strategy and expertise that is different from traditional marketing. This includes longer sales cycles, multiple decision-makers, and much more. Obility understands these differences and is committed to helping clients in the B2B space reach hypergrowth and scale.

Year Founded: 2011

Team Size: 50+

Services: Digital Marketing, SEO, SEM

Clients: Moz, Equinix, ActiveCampaign

Case Study: https://www.obilityb2b.com/blog/our-work/case-studies/activecampaign/

Budget: $5,000+

Description: A performance marketing agency specializing in acquiring additional revenue to digital projects, AdQuantum helps mobile apps and websites reach new heights through the acquisition of new users. Through their unique acquisition strategy, the agency scales top-performing approaches to help mobile brands achieve their performance goals. By producing creatives and testing hypotheses, AdQuantum brings new paying users to the masses.

Year Founded: 2015

Team Size: 51-200

Offices: Nicosia, Cyprus

Services: Creative Production, UA Testing, Reporting

Clients: Hustle Castle, Better Me, Delivery Club

Case Studies: Easy Ten, Joom

Budget: $5,000+

Description: DMi Partners is a full-service digital marketing agency that has championed a collaborative, customer-centric approach to helping their business partners grow. Valuing the relationship between creativity and data, the agency focuses on driving real online business growth for their clients and will bet their own profitability on achieving success for their clients.

Year Founded: 2003

Team Size: 51-200

Offices: Philadelphia, USA

Services: Performance Marketing, Creative Services, SEO

Clients: Rastelli’s, TonyLukes, Moonstone

Case Studies: Reliefband

Budget: $5,000+

Description: An award-winning, full-funnel performance marketing agency known for growing brands into leaders of their industries, MuteSix uses cross-channel, data-driven approaches to evolve its partnering businesses. Through a combination of targeted media-buying, responsive creative, and industry-leading data, the agency develops exemplary marketing strategies for its clients across different industries. MuteSix’s team has a performance-obsessed team ready to create value for DTC brands in every step of the funnel.

Year Founded: 2014

Team Size: 201-500

Offices: Culver City, California

Services: Facebook Ads, Growth Hacking, Paid Search

Clients: Honey, Ring, GoPuff

Case Studies: Buttercloth, Hug Sleep

Budget: $25,000+

Description: Offering best-in-class digital media, creative, and audit services for their brands, AdParlor combines tech, people, and experiences into proven digital media strategies that will help you grow your business. By having access to quality connected data and tapping into consumer insights, the agency builds brand affinity and increases traffic and revenue. AdParlor’s strategies are always data-driven, delivering results at scale without media risk.

Year Founded: 2008

Team Size: 11-50

Offices: Toronto, Ontario

Services: Media Buying & Execution, Agile Performance Marketing, In-Housing

Clients: Bath & Body Works, Staples, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Case Studies: N/A

Budget: Undisclosed

Description: A full-service integrated digital marketing agency, Sparxoo ignites growth, creates awesomeness, and enjoys the Florida sunshine. Through their creative, technical, and analytic expertise, the agency drives strategic impact for its clients and accelerates their growth. They take a different approach to digital marketing; they chart paths to better experiences through beautiful storytelling and believe in the impact of strategic marketing growth.

Year Founded: 2010

Team Size: 11-50

Offices: Tampa, FL

Services: Brand Management & Activation, Integrated Marketing, Web/Mobile Development

Clients: Redhat, TeamViewer, Symphonic

Case Studies: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Tech Data

Budget: $5,000+

Description: Moburst, an international mobile & digital marketing service that aids businesses in expanding their operations, was established in Israel in 2013. The mobile & digital strategy, product, creative, app store optimization (ASO), and media services are being used by some of the most prominent companies and startups in the world, like Google, Samsung, Discovery, and Uber, to improve their products and increase their KPIs. This team’s daily goal is to come up with creative solutions that link brands with highly targeted audiences and win them over as devoted customers. They are tackling the difficult mobile and digital problems that clients face and think that the fusion of original thinking, cutting-edge technology, and data results in performance at scale.

Year Founded: 2013

Team Size: 51 to 200 Employees

Services: Web, Mobile Design & Development, SEO, SEM

Clients: Phyzer, Dunkin Donuts, Reddit

Case Study: N/A

Budget: $25,000+

Description: iCrossing develops brand narratives and flexible user interfaces that produce outstanding commercial outcomes. The only digitally native agency owned by a media, entertainment, and content corporation is iCrossing, a division of Hearst. The performance-driven marketing solutions for large brands are supported by Hearst’s extensive data, top-notch content, and editorial know-how. They are propelled by iCrossing’s creative, technological, and media prowess. The agency, which has its headquarters in New York and 900 workers in 19 offices worldwide, is rated as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for international digital marketing agencies.

Year Founded: 1998

Team Size: 501 to 1000 Employees

Services: User experience, SEO, SEM, performance media

Clients: LD electronics, Belk

Case Study: Toyota

Budget: $10,000+

Description: Brenton Way is a marketing agency customizing marketing plans that are specific to your company. They utilize technologies to speed up your tasks while allowing you to concentrate on what really matters: growth. They get weekly meetings, access to your marketing team 24 hours a day, and monthly campaign impact reports. They also have monthly retainers who facilitate onboarding and increase campaign transparency.

Year Founded: 2018

Team Size: 1 to 50 Employees

Services: SEO, PPC, Content, Lead Generation, Public Relations, Social Media, Conversion Optimization, Influencer Marketing

Clients: T-mobile, Wipro

Case Study: Tepe USA

Budget: $1,000+

Description: A growth marketing startup, Bamboo has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. For clients like Headspace and The New York Times, this team has effectively handled over $500MM in advertising expenditure. They are the ideal partner for any cutting-edge business in scaling mode because of the combination of their paid search, paid social, creative, and technical competence with an “extension of the in-house team” approach. Their goal is to create the best advertising firm for the future. They combine exceptional mobile and paid social knowledge with the mentality of an “extension of the in-house team,” which makes them the ideal partner for any innovative business that is scaling.

Year Founded: 2014

Team Size: 51 to 200 Employees

Services: SEO, PPC, Content, Lead Generation, Public Relations, Social Media, Conversion Optimization, Influencer Marketing

Clients: Uber, Cruup, Peloton

Case Study: All trails, GetUpside, Digit

Budget: $10,000+

Businesses spend billions of dollars each year on marketing and advertising on a variety of platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon, but until recently measuring the success of these campaigns or ads has been difficult or virtually non-existent. Regardless of your industry or the size of your business, performance marketing will be an essential factor in unlocking success in the future. Partnerships with performance marketing agencies can improve your ability to execute and implement a foolproof strategy. Gone are the days when companies spent money on ineffective and unmeasurable ads, and creative. With performance-based marketing, advertising dollars are executed and delivered to create the ultimate ROI.