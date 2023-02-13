Privatisation, debt key to building NSW roads and rail: Perrottet by pappa2200 13 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says borrowing cash and “recycling” state-owned assets will help fund the state’s $120 billion infrastructure pipeline. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Privatisation, debt key to building NSW roads and rail: Perrottet” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Privatisation, debt key to building NSW roads and rail: Perrottet”