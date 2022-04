Procès de Johnny Depp : l’acteur et la juge à deux doigts d’éclater de rire devant un témoin atypique

⚠️THE DOORMAN had to testify, he kept getting asked about Amber Heards’s makeup. He had work so he drove off vaping & not wearing a seatbelt. Even the judge wanted to laugh #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepptrial #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/jf1EL5gZy8

— Barbie✨w/ the Tea ☕️ (@toomuchfiller) April 27, 2022