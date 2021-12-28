producer-jack-neo’s-crime-thriller-‘geylang,’-headlined-by-mark-lee,-commences-production-in-singapore

Singaporean actor Mark Lee, Golden Horse best actor nominee for “Number 1” (2020), headlines the cast of crime drama thriller “Geylang.” The film is set in Singapore’s seedy Geylang district, which is also a food haven. Over the course of one night, five disparate people’s lives intertwine as they deal with issues of money, class, […]
