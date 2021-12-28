cronaca

Producer Jack Neo’s Crime Thriller ‘Geylang,’ Headlined by Mark Lee, Commences Production in Singapore

by Ufficio Stampa
28 December 2021
producer-jack-neo’s-crime-thriller-‘geylang,’-headlined-by-mark-lee,-commences-production-in-singapore

Singaporean actor Mark Lee, Golden Horse best actor nominee for “Number 1” (2020), headlines the cast of crime drama thriller “Geylang.” The film is set in Singapore’s seedy Geylang district, which is also a food haven. Over the course of one night, five disparate people’s lives intertwine as they deal with issues of money, class, […]

%d bloggers like this: