Prof. Guglielmo Rufolo: trasferimento del grasso facciale

GUGLIELMO RUFOLO – ITALY

INTRODUCTION

To explain my method of facial fat transfer, I would like to share a case study. In this study, I performed a facial fat transfer procedure on two separate patients in order to enhance their aesthetic appearances. Both patients were satisfied with my method and were even more satisfied with the long-term results after a six-month follow-up.

OBJECTIVES

The goal of this case study was to evaluate the eligibility of the fat transfer technique to improve the aesthetic profile of the face without damaging the patients’ natural aesthetic beauty.

METHODS

The procedure was performed on two young female patients, both of whom required enhanced facial contouring. I tried to follow a treatment plan using Coleman’s technique to improve aesthetic projection and create a better buccal contour in each patient. I began the procedure with an early infiltration of tumescent solution, followed by lipoaspiration of the infiltrate. Next, I harvested the fat from the gynoid

natural enhancement of the profile without excessive facial contouring (Figures 1, 2).

RESULTS

Both patients saw a more prominent jawline emerge as the result of the procedure, and were satisfied with the procedure. Their natural beauty was maintained and side effects were minimized. There was some small bruising close to the jawline after the procedure, but the patients experienced had no other complications and both were satisfied with the results.

CONCLUSION

In terms of outcomes, I consider this study a success of the facial fat transfer technique. Both patients were satisfied with the efficiency and overall result of the procedure. The method I used avoided damaging anyarea. I started cleaning the solution of lipoaspirate, making sure not to damage any of the adipocytes. Using a Luer-Lock vascular vessels or nerves and

Figu re 2 . Two – month follow- u p of se cond p atient ,

post– op eration .syringe, an intra-oral incision was made and 0.5 ml of fat was injected. I then evaluated the three key points1 in the face that needed to be filled in. First, I filled in the upper portion near the prevented any infections from occurring, as well as succeeded in improving the overall aesthetic appearance of the patients.

The author has no financial interest in any company or product named in this article.

Figu re 1 . Pre op erative evalu ation of the first p atient , with corre c tive ma rk s on the jawline a re a . buccinator muscle, followed by the

