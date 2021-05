British actor Shazad Latif is ready for his close-up. After a decade of racking up impressive TV credits including “Spooks,” “Toast of London,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Departure,” the actor is currently in the BBC’s “The Pursuit of Love,” Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel, where he stars alongside Lily James. Latif […]

Like this: Like Loading...