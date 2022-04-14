project-angel-food’s-lead-with-love-telethon-strikes-three-year-deal-with-ktla-(exclusive)

Project Angel Food has signed a three-year deal with KTLA and City National Bank for its annual Lead With Love telethon. This year’s telethon will air on KTLA 5 at 7 p.m. PT on July 23, with returning hosts Eric McCormack, Jessica Holmes, Loni Love and Alec Mapa. Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food combats […]

Like this: Like Loading...