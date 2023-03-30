Projecting Europe’s Metro Population Growth from 2021‒2100

European cities have a storied history as global destinations, both for tourism and for immigration.

Despite lengthy histories, they are not immune to the global shifts in population patterns or urbanization. Even though the majority of the EU’s population already lives in urban areas, Europe’s urbanization rate is expected to rise to 84% by 2050.

However, not all cities are subject to that same growth. This visual from Gilbert Fontana uses data from Eurostat and breaks down the expected EU population growth rates for the 50 largest metropolitan regions from 2021 to 2100.

Drivers of Growth

It may come as no surprise that economic prosperity is a key driver of population growth.

Countries like Sweden, France, and Ireland are expected to see large swaths of population growth. Sweden’s largest three cities, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö, are forecasted to experience the largest population growth by 2100 in percentage terms.

Metro region Country Population (2021) Population (2100) Growth rate (%) Malmö Sweden 1,389,336 2,009,510 44.6% Stockholm Sweden 2,391,990 3,424,317 43.1% Gothenburg Sweden 1,734,443 2,449,552 41.2% Toulouse France 1,434,439 1,906,359 32.8% Bordeaux France 1,661,929 2,185,090 31.4% Dublin Ireland 2,160,781 2,831,088 31.0% Barcelona Spain 5,639,523 7,319,537 29.7% Lyon France 1,899,599 2,401,553 26.4% Madrid Spain 6,755,828 8,486,429 25.6% Nantes France 1,461,267 1,828,155 25.1% Rotterdam Netherlands 1,834,417 2,196,555 19.7% Prague Czech Republic 2,733,081 3,204,493 17.2% Lisbon Portugal 2,869,033 3,232,623 12.6% Vienna Austria 2,890,577 3,244,857 12.2% Helsinki Finland 1,702,678 1,899,420 11.5% Berlin Germany 5,351,765 5,968,365 11.5% Utrecht Netherlands 1,361,153 1,472,055 8.1% Munich Germany 2,932,668 3,163,220 7.8% Dresden Germany 1,339,330 1,441,602 7.6% Paris France 12,348,605 13,212,212 6.9% Málaga – Marbella Spain 1,696,463 1,797,664 5.9% Murcia – Cartagena Spain 1,513,076 1,599,781 5.7% Marseille France 3,146,578 3,318,086 5.4% Milan Italy 4,339,269 4,521,518 4.1% Frankfurt Germany 2,735,932 2,837,843 3.7% Cologne Germany 2,000,289 2,057,925 2.8% Hamburg Germany 3,353,084 3,445,284 2.7% Warsaw Poland 3,095,025 3,163,505 2.2% Amsterdam Netherlands 3,316,712 3,384,305 2.0% Stuttgart Germany 2,787,858 2,839,242 1.8% Alicante – Elche Spain 1,895,192 1,911,954 0.8% Lille – Dunkirk – Valenciennes France 2,607,879 2,628,268 0.7% Gdansk Poland 1,345,623 1,344,322 0.0% Nürnberg Germany 1,352,318 1,350,907 -0.1% Ruhr Germany 5,102,484 5,080,567 -0.4% Düsseldorf Germany 1,556,846 1,516,349 -2.6% Copenhagen Denmark 2,067,916 1,996,277 -3.4% Rome Italy 4,231,451 3,969,742 -6.1% Kraków Poland 1,510,714 1,402,230 -7.1% Budapest Hungary 3,033,638 2,797,722 -7.7% Valencia Spain 2,574,888 2,332,960 -9.3% Brussels Belgium 3,328,568 2,873,299 -13.6% Seville Spain 1,960,919 1,635,001 -16.6% Torino Italy 2,219,206 1,844,613 -16.8% Sofia Bulgaria 1,667,314 1,373,429 -17.6% Naples Italy 2,986,745 2,299,616 -23.0% Bucharest Romania 2,327,057 1,683,124 -27.6% Porto Portugal 1,727,774 1,103,722 -36.1% Katowice Poland 2,668,790 1,663,542 -37.6% Athens Greece 3,547,391 2,206,511 -37.7%

This forecasted growth underscores the strength of Sweden’s economy and global identity, with a very high GDP-per-capita and consistently ranking highly in economic freedom and prosperity.

Europe’s largest population growth in raw numbers, meanwhile, is expected in Spain. The populations of both Madrid and Barcelona are each forecasted to grow by more than 1.6 million people between 2021 and 2100.

On the flip side, some of the regions with the lowest levels of expected growth face challenging economic environments.

For example, Greece is still suffering from the fallout of its sovereign debt crisis in the 2010s, which significantly harmed economic prospects for everyday people. Even though many working-class people have already left the country, Athens is currently expected to see a further population reduction of 1.3 million people or 38% of its population by the end of the century.

