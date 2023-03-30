Projecting Europe’s Metro Population Growth from 2021‒2100
European cities have a storied history as global destinations, both for tourism and for immigration.
Despite lengthy histories, they are not immune to the global shifts in population patterns or urbanization. Even though the majority of the EU’s population already lives in urban areas, Europe’s urbanization rate is expected to rise to 84% by 2050.
However, not all cities are subject to that same growth. This visual from Gilbert Fontana uses data from Eurostat and breaks down the expected EU population growth rates for the 50 largest metropolitan regions from 2021 to 2100.
Drivers of Growth
It may come as no surprise that economic prosperity is a key driver of population growth.
Countries like Sweden, France, and Ireland are expected to see large swaths of population growth. Sweden’s largest three cities, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö, are forecasted to experience the largest population growth by 2100 in percentage terms.
|Metro region
|Country
|Population (2021)
|Population (2100)
|Growth rate (%)
|Malmö
|Sweden
|1,389,336
|2,009,510
|44.6%
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|2,391,990
|3,424,317
|43.1%
|Gothenburg
|Sweden
|1,734,443
|2,449,552
|41.2%
|Toulouse
|France
|1,434,439
|1,906,359
|32.8%
|Bordeaux
|France
|1,661,929
|2,185,090
|31.4%
|Dublin
|Ireland
|2,160,781
|2,831,088
|31.0%
|Barcelona
|Spain
|5,639,523
|7,319,537
|29.7%
|Lyon
|France
|1,899,599
|2,401,553
|26.4%
|Madrid
|Spain
|6,755,828
|8,486,429
|25.6%
|Nantes
|France
|1,461,267
|1,828,155
|25.1%
|Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|1,834,417
|2,196,555
|19.7%
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|2,733,081
|3,204,493
|17.2%
|Lisbon
|Portugal
|2,869,033
|3,232,623
|12.6%
|Vienna
|Austria
|2,890,577
|3,244,857
|12.2%
|Helsinki
|Finland
|1,702,678
|1,899,420
|11.5%
|Berlin
|Germany
|5,351,765
|5,968,365
|11.5%
|Utrecht
|Netherlands
|1,361,153
|1,472,055
|8.1%
|Munich
|Germany
|2,932,668
|3,163,220
|7.8%
|Dresden
|Germany
|1,339,330
|1,441,602
|7.6%
|Paris
|France
|12,348,605
|13,212,212
|6.9%
|Málaga – Marbella
|Spain
|1,696,463
|1,797,664
|5.9%
|Murcia – Cartagena
|Spain
|1,513,076
|1,599,781
|5.7%
|Marseille
|France
|3,146,578
|3,318,086
|5.4%
|Milan
|Italy
|4,339,269
|4,521,518
|4.1%
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|2,735,932
|2,837,843
|3.7%
|Cologne
|Germany
|2,000,289
|2,057,925
|2.8%
|Hamburg
|Germany
|3,353,084
|3,445,284
|2.7%
|Warsaw
|Poland
|3,095,025
|3,163,505
|2.2%
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|3,316,712
|3,384,305
|2.0%
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|2,787,858
|2,839,242
|1.8%
|Alicante – Elche
|Spain
|1,895,192
|1,911,954
|0.8%
|Lille – Dunkirk – Valenciennes
|France
|2,607,879
|2,628,268
|0.7%
|Gdansk
|Poland
|1,345,623
|1,344,322
|0.0%
|Nürnberg
|Germany
|1,352,318
|1,350,907
|-0.1%
|Ruhr
|Germany
|5,102,484
|5,080,567
|-0.4%
|Düsseldorf
|Germany
|1,556,846
|1,516,349
|-2.6%
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|2,067,916
|1,996,277
|-3.4%
|Rome
|Italy
|4,231,451
|3,969,742
|-6.1%
|Kraków
|Poland
|1,510,714
|1,402,230
|-7.1%
|Budapest
|Hungary
|3,033,638
|2,797,722
|-7.7%
|Valencia
|Spain
|2,574,888
|2,332,960
|-9.3%
|Brussels
|Belgium
|3,328,568
|2,873,299
|-13.6%
|Seville
|Spain
|1,960,919
|1,635,001
|-16.6%
|Torino
|Italy
|2,219,206
|1,844,613
|-16.8%
|Sofia
|Bulgaria
|1,667,314
|1,373,429
|-17.6%
|Naples
|Italy
|2,986,745
|2,299,616
|-23.0%
|Bucharest
|Romania
|2,327,057
|1,683,124
|-27.6%
|Porto
|Portugal
|1,727,774
|1,103,722
|-36.1%
|Katowice
|Poland
|2,668,790
|1,663,542
|-37.6%
|Athens
|Greece
|3,547,391
|2,206,511
|-37.7%
This forecasted growth underscores the strength of Sweden’s economy and global identity, with a very high GDP-per-capita and consistently ranking highly in economic freedom and prosperity.
Europe’s largest population growth in raw numbers, meanwhile, is expected in Spain. The populations of both Madrid and Barcelona are each forecasted to grow by more than 1.6 million people between 2021 and 2100.
On the flip side, some of the regions with the lowest levels of expected growth face challenging economic environments.
For example, Greece is still suffering from the fallout of its sovereign debt crisis in the 2010s, which significantly harmed economic prospects for everyday people. Even though many working-class people have already left the country, Athens is currently expected to see a further population reduction of 1.3 million people or 38% of its population by the end of the century.
