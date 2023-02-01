Property grab: AFP smashes alleged $10 billion Chinese money-laundering operation

by Vittorio Rienzo
1 Febbraio 2023
Nine people have been charged and $150 million worth of property and luxury goods seized after police uncovered an industrial-scale crime ring operating globally out of Sydney.

