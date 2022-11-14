prophet-develops-destination-brand-and-campaign-for-abu-dhabi-department-of-culture-and-tourism

Leading growth and transformation consultancy Prophet today announced the launch of the destination brand and launch campaign for Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT).

Armed with the desire to position Abu Dhabi as more diverse, open and progressive, and to better promote the emirate’s heritage and culture, DCT engaged Prophet to design a destination brand and campaign that could work to inspire, excite, restore and welcome the world to enjoy its unique offering.

“Abu Dhabi has been developing at pace and it was our job to tap into the essence of this fascinating place and design a brand and campaign to share with the world,” said Jessica Holdcroft, partner at Prophet who led the strategy on the project. “We took a customer-centric, data-led, approach to developing the brand, starting with a deep immersion in all that Abu Dhabi has to offer – both the tangible and the intangible – and to see first-hand the diversity of experiences on offer.”

The new campaign: Experience Abu Dhabi. Find Your Pace has now been unveiled in Abu Dhabi, the GCC, France, the U.K. and the U.S. Celebrating its Emirati heritage and seamlessly connecting it to the living culture offered by the Saadiyat Cultural District – home to the Louvre – and Yas Island’s exciting theme park and waterfront attractions, the destination campaign welcomes the world to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s enriching experiences, at their own pace.

From the positioning and messaging, to the verbal and visual expression, the campaign was designed to support Abu Dhabi’s growth ambition to be a world-class destination of distinction,” said Clive Rohald, partner and executive creative director at Prophet. “In order to bring the new tourism destination positioning to life, we crafted a bespoke logotype reflecting nuances of Arabic calligraphy with a strong editorial aesthetic, a more natural, reportage-oriented image library by renowned photographer Tom Parker, a broad colour palette reflective of visitor passions and a suite of ‘connective’ graphics reflecting ‘connectedness’, pace and rhythm.”

“The Prophet team have been invaluable partners to DCT and helped us to craft a compelling brand and campaign to shine a light on all that is possible within our emirate, and the vast range of discoveries, events and attractions, which can all be experienced at your own pace. We are sharing Abu Dhabi with the world, and everyone is invited,” commented Nouf Al-Boushelaibi, director of strategic marketing and communications at DCT.

The post Prophet Develops Destination Brand And Campaign For Abu Dhabi Department Of Culture And Tourism first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano