Proposed SMS registry could block scams that cost Australians more than $1m a day by Vittorio Rienzo 12 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The federal government has ordered the communications regulator ACMA to look at setting up a SMS sender ID registry to block scam texts. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Proposed SMS registry could block scams that cost Australians more than $1m a day” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Proposed SMS registry could block scams that cost Australians more than $1m a day”