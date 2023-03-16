public-flood-awareness-meeting-to-happen-in-goshen

A public flood awareness meeting will be happening in Goshen Thursday evening.

It’s an open-house style meeting at Shanklin Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

City residents will have the chance to talk with local representatives about the Lower Elkhart River Project and flooding in the area.

Because of the changing winter weather, minor floods have been happening throughout the city, but the city says natural floodplains have been working well as natural river and streambed overflows.

Plans to adapt to future flooding issues will be discussed at the meeting, as well as further discussion of the city’s Flood Resilience plan.

