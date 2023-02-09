Pubs and clubs ‘will need help’ to swap pokies for live music by Ufficio Stampa 9 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Live music, food and bowling greens are part of the plan to move pubs and clubs away from pokies, but the music industry says that will cost money. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Pubs and clubs ‘will need help’ to swap pokies for live music” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Pubs and clubs ‘will need help’ to swap pokies for live music”