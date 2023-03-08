purdue-extension-educators-warn-gardeners-of-invasive-worm-species

While gardeners love to see earthworms in the spring, an invasive worm species may cause problems for gardeners in southern Indiana.

They’re referred to as “jumping worms” and are said to be bigger than normal earthworms. These worms also aren’t helpful like normal earthworms. They consume all organic material from the top layer of soil and leave behind waste with no nutrients.

Jumping worms tend to stay within the top few inches of soil, which doesn’t help air or water flow to plant roots.

Purdue Extension’s exotic forest pest specialist Robert Bruner says the jumping worms are currently being found in Terre Haute.

He says to avoid getting jumping worms in soil, gardeners should not share ground soil or compost and should avoid potted plants from unknown sources.

If you think your soil has jumping worms in it, Purdue Extension educators recommend a solarizing process: lay down a dark-toned tarp on a sunny day, sprinkle a thin layer of soil on top, and allow it to reach at least 105 degrees Ferenheit.

You should also report the species sighting to the Indiana DNR.

