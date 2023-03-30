purdue-to-block-tiktok-on-university-networks

Purdue is logging out of TikTok on the school network.

Purdue and PFW will soon be blocking the social media website on the university network. PFW’s communications director tells Fort Wayne’s 21Alive that their campus will follow suit with Purdue University, who consider TikTok to be a cybersecurity risk to the school’s Wi-Fi network.

The schools are already starting to block access on the schools’ networks. Students will still be able to access the app with public Wi-Fi or cellular data. No timeline for blocking the app has been given.

Ufficio Stampa