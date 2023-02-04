purdue-university-professor-caught-dealing-meth-and-propositioning-women-for-sexual-favors:-police

A 65-year-old engineering professor at Purdue University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics was arrested for allegedly dealing methamphetamines and offering women money in exchange for sexual favors, authorities said.

Sergey Macheret was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with distributing and possessing methamphetamine, and making an unlawful proposition, officials said.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department in December opened an investigation after receiving multiple reports about a “suspicious man approaching women” in the area, according to a report from Fort Wayne CBS affiliate WANE-TV.

Police said that there had been multiple reports describing similar incidents taking place for two months. He was arrested Wednesday.

Purdue University officials said in a statement that the suspect has been placed on leave and the college was cooperating with the investigation.

“The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs,” the statement said. “Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment.”

