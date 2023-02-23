Putin Calls Russia’s Armed Forces ‘Guarantor of Stability’ on Military Holiday

by pappa2200
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
putin-calls-russia’s-armed-forces-‘guarantor-of-stability’-on-military-holiday


The Russian president vowed to boost Russia’s arms production in a video address to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Putin Calls Russia’s Armed Forces ‘Guarantor of Stability’ on Military Holiday

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: