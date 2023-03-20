Putin Says Ready to Discuss China’s Ukraine Plan at Xi Talks by Vittorio Ferla 20 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The summit between the Russian president and the Chinese leader comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Putin Says Ready to Discuss China’s Ukraine Plan at Xi Talks” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Putin Says Ready to Discuss China’s Ukraine Plan at Xi Talks”