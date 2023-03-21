putin-says-russia-china-ties-have-‘unlimited-possibilities’





Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing have “unlimited possibilities,” following talks with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Moscow.

“I am sure that Russian-Chinese cooperation has truly unlimited possibilities and prospects,” Putin said at a state dinner following the talks, where he toasted the “prosperity” of Russian and Chinese people.

