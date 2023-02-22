Putin Says Russia Fighting for ‘Historical Lands’ at Pro-War Rally by pappa2200 22 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Putin delivered a notably short address to the crowd of tens of thousands at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Putin Says Russia Fighting for ‘Historical Lands’ at Pro-War Rally” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Putin Says Russia Fighting for ‘Historical Lands’ at Pro-War Rally”