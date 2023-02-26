putin-says-russia-has-to-take-into-account-nato-nuclear-capability





President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

“In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine.

Read more:

German leader asks India’s support to isolate Russia

Belarus president Lukashenko, close ally of Russia’s Putin, to visit China

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he plans to meet China’s Xi

Mata