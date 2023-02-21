Putin Suspends Russia’s Participation in Key Nuclear Pact With U.S.

by Vittorio Rienzo
21 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
putin-suspends-russia’s-participation-in-key-nuclear-pact-with-us.


The announcement follows months of veiled threats by the Russian leader that have stirred fears of nuclear war in Europe.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Putin Suspends Russia’s Participation in Key Nuclear Pact With U.S.

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: