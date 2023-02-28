Putin Urges FSB ‘Comrades’ to Step Up Counterintelligence Work by Vittorio Rienzo 28 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The Russian president addressed senior members of the country’s intelligence service on Tuesday. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Putin Urges FSB ‘Comrades’ to Step Up Counterintelligence Work” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Putin Urges FSB ‘Comrades’ to Step Up Counterintelligence Work”