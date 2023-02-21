Putin Vows to Fight On in Wartime State-of-the-Nation Address

by Vittorio Rienzo
21 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
putin-vows-to-fight-on-in-wartime-state-of-the-nation-address


The Russian president relied on familiar talking points as he pledged no let up in Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Putin Vows to Fight On in Wartime State-of-the-Nation Address

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: