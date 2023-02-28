Putin’s Own Vodka Brand Netted Him $500 Million – Investigation

by valipomponi
28 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
putin’s-own-vodka-brand-netted-him-$500-million-–-investigation


The Russian president may have earned up to $500 million from sales of a popular vodka branded under his own name.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Putin’s Own Vodka Brand Netted Him $500 Million – Investigation

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: