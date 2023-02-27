Qantas hire adds new twist to who will replace Alan Joyce as CEO by Vittorio Rienzo 27 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Qantas has hired former Air NZ boss Cam Wallace to lead its international and freight division as it reverts to separate domestic and international arms. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Qantas hire adds new twist to who will replace Alan Joyce as CEO” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Qantas hire adds new twist to who will replace Alan Joyce as CEO”