Qantas hire adds new twist to who will replace Alan Joyce as CEO

by Vittorio Rienzo
27 Febbraio 2023
Qantas has hired former Air NZ boss Cam Wallace to lead its international and freight division as it reverts to separate domestic and international arms.

