Qantas: money-hungry, late planes, too expensive by Vittorio Ferla 26 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 I would be very interested to know how much value has been wiped from the Qantas brand in the last few years Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Qantas: money-hungry, late planes, too expensive” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Qantas: money-hungry, late planes, too expensive”