qatari-billionaire-to-make-second-bid-for-manchester-united:-reports





Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani will make a second bid for Manchester United after his team held positive talks with officials from the football club in the city, media reports said.

Representatives of al-Thani – who is the chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks –met with the current owners of Manchester United at Old Trafford Wednesday in talks that lasted for around 10 hours, the reports said.

Al-Thani was not present for the talks.

The purpose of the visit was for al-Thani’s team to have a better understanding before they make another bid, Sky Sports News reported.

According to other reports, the billionaire is considered the favorite to complete the purchase over rival bidder Jim Ratcliffe.

Al-Thani now has about 10 days to make a second bid if he is serious about taking over the football club.

In February, Sportsmail revealed that al-Thani, who has notable interests in London, said he would invest 100 percent in the club, the stadium, the training ground and the community.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence and regarded as the greatest football club in the world,” Sportsmail quoted him as saying.

