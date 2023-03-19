qatar’s-ex-finance-minister-to-face-trial:-report





Qatar’s public prosecutor will launch a criminal trial of former finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi, the state news agency said Sunday.

Emadi and an unidentified number of others are charged with bribery, abuse of position and power, damage to public funds and money laundering, Qatar News Agency said.

