queen-elizabeth-ii-tests-positive-for-covid-19,-receiving-medical-attention

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla revealed their own diagnoses.

The sovereign, 95, is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” Buckingham Palace announced via a statement on Sunday, February 20. “She will continue to receive medical attention and follow guidelines.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the England native had been “monitored” after the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, both tested positive. She showed no symptoms at the time.

Charles, who previously battled COVID in March 2020, tested positive for a second time on February 10.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a Clarence House statement read at the time. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Nearly four days later, Us confirmed that the Reading Room founder had also tested positive. In a statement, the palace noted that Camilla was self-isolating and following government guidelines.

Elizabeth previously received her first vaccination dose against the illness in January 2021 alongside her late husband, Prince Philip. (The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 at age 99.)

“[The shot] was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine,” the long-time monarch recalled during a February 2021 virtual meeting with U.K. health officials, per The Guardian. “And the jab — it didn’t hurt at all.”

She continued at the time: “Once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important. I think the other thing is, that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves. I think it is remarkable how quickly the whole thing has been done and so many people have had the vaccine already.”

The regent celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, becoming the first ruler to mark 70 years on the throne after her February 1952 accession.

“As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for,” Elizabeth said via a February 5 statement. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.”