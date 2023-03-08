question:-is-this-the-most-famous-cat-in-afc?-feline-financial-crime-expert-takes-centre-stage-at-wifc

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

An expert from a different segment of the AFC community attempted to join the stellar lineup at the recent AML Intelligence ‘Women In FinCrime’ Summit.

While Federicca Taccogna was delivering her keynote speech, her cat, “Gem”, jumped into the frame and joined the live stream.

Ms Taccogna took to LinkedIn and said “I have something to admit… my cat is the real financial crime expert.”

“I merely relay messages on his behalf,” she added.

It wasn’t the Gem’s longest appearance – he leapt down when he was shown – but this only made his appearance become more alluring.

MONEYVAL chair Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz commented on Gem’s appearance: “It was nice seeing that the meeting was also interesting for your cat” with Federica responding “we know we are succeeding in raising awareness when the pet joins in!”

Executive Director of Ibec Global, Jackie King commented “It was great to have him make an appearance during our AML Intelligence women in fin-crime discussion.”

“Cutest financial crime expert ever!,” Lead Solution Consultant at WorkFusion, Alexandra Korbalevich Pigulewska remarked.

Content and thought leadership in RegTech, Eimer Cotter exclaimed “truly the feline financial crime expert!”

Vittorio Ferla